|
|
Doris was born on December 16, 1939 and passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Doris was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents Her first husband, Richard Kelley Her second husband Roland "Duke" Myers Her daughter Robin Balcom Her brother Joseph Emile Carignan Sisters, Lorraine Berube and Rita Landry Surviving are: Daughter, Sheryl Alber and her friend Dave Connors of Biddeford Son, Michael Kelley and wife Linda of Michigan Sister, Elaine Redman and wife Michelle St. Pierre of Nashua, NH Sister-in-law, Gloria Carignan Brother-in-law Armand Landry Son-in-law Kenneth Balcom 4 grandchildren: Melissa & Chip Hollins Richard & Nancy Dec Michael Kelley Alycia & Joseph Hebert 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews Celebration of Life Saturday, April 6, 2019 1:00 p.m. at York County Veterans Alliance, Bradbury Street, Biddeford. Services and burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Chelmsford, MA on April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doris may be made to a .