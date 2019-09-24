|
Doris was born on June 20, 1933 and passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
She graduated from Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford with the class of 1951.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 29, at the funeral home with Deacon David Denbow officiating.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be given to the Lakewood Continuing Care Activities Fund, 220 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, Maine, 04901
To leave a message of kindness for the family, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.