Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Chandler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. Chandler Obituary
Doris was born on June 20, 1933 and passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.

She graduated from Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford with the class of 1951.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 29, at the funeral home with Deacon David Denbow officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be given to the Lakewood Continuing Care Activities Fund, 220 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, Maine, 04901



To leave a message of kindness for the family, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now