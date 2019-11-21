Home

Dorothy G. Cook Obituary
Dorothy was born on December 24, 1919 and passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

She graduated from Williams High School in 1937 at the age of 17 and a year later went to Thomas Business School, graduating in 1939.

A time of visiting will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland, Maine. Burial will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Lakes Christian Fellowship, PO Box 342, Belgrade Lakes, ME, 04918.
