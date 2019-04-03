Home

Bowers Funeral Home
10 Water Street
Houlton, ME 04730-2105
207-532-3333
Druscilla Ewings Obituary
Druscilla was born on May 18, 1926 and passed away in March 2019.

Druscilla was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Druscilla Ewings - Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 Real Estate Firms Physicians 1926 - 2019 Bowers Funeral Home 10 Water Street Houlton, Maine UNITED STATES 04730 Druscilla W. Ewings (Russell ) Date of Birth Tuesday, May 18th, 1926 Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 Place of Death Bangor, ME 04401 Interment Location Smyrna Mills Cemetery Route 2 Smyrna Mills, ME 04780 Text Me Directions Phone Number: Located by Friel's Lumbermill, close to the center of town. Interment Extra Info Druscilla's interment will be announced in the Spring of 2019 52 Bowers Funeral Home 10 Water Street PO Box 579 Houlton, Maine, United States Phone: (207) 532-3333.
