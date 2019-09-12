|
Edgar was born on February 13, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Gene was a graduate of Foxcroft Academy, Class of 1947, and the University of Maine, Class of 1951.
A proud member of the U.S. Army, Gene served on active duty from 1951-1953, and with the Maine Army National Guard until 1973, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Foxcroft Academy, Attn: "Building on Tradition" Campaign, 975 W. Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine 04426.