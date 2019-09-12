Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Gammon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Eugene Gammon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Eugene Gammon Obituary
Edgar was born on February 13, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Gene was a graduate of Foxcroft Academy, Class of 1947, and the University of Maine, Class of 1951.

A proud member of the U.S. Army, Gene served on active duty from 1951-1953, and with the Maine Army National Guard until 1973, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Foxcroft Academy, Attn: "Building on Tradition" Campaign, 975 W. Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine 04426.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now