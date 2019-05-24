|
|
Edouard was born on April 6, 1924 and passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Edouard was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
He was educated locally, graduating from St. Andre grammar School, and former St. Louis High School in the class of 1942.
Eddy served in the U.S. Navy during WW ll.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House (11 Hunnewell Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074) or St. Louis Alumni Association (PO box 493 Biddeford, ME 04005).