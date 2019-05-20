Home

Bowers Funeral Home
10 Water Street
Houlton, ME 04730-2105
207-532-3333
Edward Bradstreet

Edward Bradstreet Obituary
Edward was born on September 7, 1955 and passed away in May 2019.

Edward was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Friends may call today, May 20th, 12 to 1 pm at Bowers Funeral Home 10 Water St, Houlton, with funeral services being held at 1 pm with the Rev Lawrence Beals officiating. Interment will be in the Smith Cemetery in Bridgewater.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Light Continuing Care, Mars Hill, Maine, formerly known as The Aroostook Health center or Northern Light Home Care and hospice, Presque Isle, Maine 04769.
