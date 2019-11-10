|
|
Edward was born on February 7, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
He was a graduate of John Bapst High School '53, and the U.S. Naval Justice School, Newport, RI, and was a US Navy Korean War Veteran.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St Charles Borromeo Church, McKeen Street Brunswick, followed by a reception in the church hall. A private committal service will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Brunswick.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Annual Giving Fund, Mid Coast Hospital, PO Box 279, Brunswick, ME 04011-9992 (www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving/donate).
The family extends thanks to the doctors and nurses of both Mid Coast Hospital and Maine Medical Center for their excellent care of Ted.