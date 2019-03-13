|
Elaine was born on July 7, 1943 and passed away in March 2019.
Elaine was a resident of Augusta, Maine at the time of passing.
She graduated from Maine School of Practical Nursing in 1976 and co... AUBURN, MAINE Elaine Letendre, 75, a lifelong resident of Augusta, Maine, passed away peacefully in the presence of her cousins, Janice Corliss and Nancy (Corliss) Milliard on Sunday, March 8, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.
Spring burial will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, Maine, 04330.