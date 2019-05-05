|
|
Elaine was born on July 7, 1943 and passed away in May 2019.
Elaine was a resident of Augusta, Maine at the time of passing.
She graduated from Maine School of Practical Nursing in 1976 and continued her education at the University of Maine in Augusta where she earned her RN degree.
Memorial donations may be made to Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, Maine, 04330. Friday, March 15th, 2019 | 4:00pm - 7:30pm Friday, March 15th, 2019 4:00pm - 7:30pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Friday, March 15th, 2019 | 7:30pm Friday, March 15th, 2019 7:30pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Private Condolence Private Condolence AH Anne Letendre Hursch Posted Mar 15, 2019 08:35am Well today is the day we say goodbye To my Aunt Elaine but I don't believe in goodbyes.