Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Letendre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Letendre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Letendre Obituary
Elaine was born on July 7, 1943 and passed away in May 2019.

Elaine was a resident of Augusta, Maine at the time of passing.

She graduated from Maine School of Practical Nursing in 1976 and continued her education at the University of Maine in Augusta where she earned her RN degree.

Memorial donations may be made to Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, Maine, 04330. Friday, March 15th, 2019 | 4:00pm - 7:30pm Friday, March 15th, 2019 4:00pm - 7:30pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Friday, March 15th, 2019 | 7:30pm Friday, March 15th, 2019 7:30pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Private Condolence Private Condolence AH Anne Letendre Hursch Posted Mar 15, 2019 08:35am Well today is the day we say goodbye To my Aunt Elaine but I don't believe in goodbyes.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now