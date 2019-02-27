|
Eleanor was born on April 12, 1922 and passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Eleanor was a resident of Kennebunk, Maine at the time of passing.
She graduated from Kennett High School in North Conway, NH and attended Nursing School in Portland, ME.
There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 3, 2019 at Christ Church, 6 Dane Street, Kennebunk. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery in the Spring.
Should friends desire, donations in Eleanor's memory an be made to Christ Church, 6 Dane Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.