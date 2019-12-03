Home

Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
(207) 725-5511
Elizabeth Ann Purington Obituary
Elizabeth was born on October 11, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

She attended Brunswick and Portland schools.



Betty spent her life working in the shoe industry and has worked for the past 40 years for Eastland Shoe in Freeport.

Services will be held at the funeral home, 11:00AM on Thursday November 5, 2019, a gathering will follow at the Brunswick Elks Lodge on 179 Park Row in Brunswick.

To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Aunt Betty's memory to the , One Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham, ME 04086 or the Mid Coast Humane Society, 30 Range Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011.
