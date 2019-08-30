Home

Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Elizabeth Austin

Elizabeth Austin Obituary
Elizabeth was born on September 5, 1959 and passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Beth attended Ellsworth High School, as a senior was inducted into the National Honor Society.

Beth attended Ellsworth High School, as a senior was inducted into the National Honor Society.

Donations to help defray with the funeral expenses for Beth Austin can be sent to the Seaboard Federal Credit Union, 200 Main St. Ellsworth 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com
