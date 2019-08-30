|
|
Elizabeth was born on September 5, 1959 and passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Beth attended Ellsworth High School, as a senior was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Donations to help defray with the funeral expenses for Beth Austin can be sent to the Seaboard Federal Credit Union, 200 Main St. Ellsworth 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Private Condolence Private Condolence 207-244-3183 Mount Desert 1139 Main Stree Mount Desert ME 04660 207-244-7514 207-667-2521 Ellsworth 113 Franklin Street Ellsworth, ME 04660 207-667-4290 jfh @jordanfernald.com Ob ittree.