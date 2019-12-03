Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Elizabeth P. Lapointe

Elizabeth P. Lapointe Obituary
Elizabeth was born on January 29, 1929 and passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

She was educated locally, attending Biddeford Schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School, class of 1948.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oblate Missionary Infirmary fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
