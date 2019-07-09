Home

Elmer Faulkner Obituary
Elmer was born on May 23, 1925 and passed away in July 2019.

Elmer was a resident of Weston, Maine at the time of passing.

For 94 years, Elmer lived on the Springer Road in Weston except for his time in the Army's 25th Infantry Division, 27th Wolfhound Regiment, Amphibious Engineers, serving in the Philippines, Okinawa and Tokyo, returning to Weston in 1946.

Services will be held at the Danforth Baptist Church on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation is from 10:00-11:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Danforth Baptist Church.
