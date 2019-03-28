Home

Elwood L. Sinclair

Elwood L. Sinclair Obituary
Elwood was born on February 27, 1932 and passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Elwood was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and received the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be given to the Burns W. Knowlton Post 32 American Legion, c/o Gary Jordan Sr, 260 Corinna Road, St. Albans, Maine, 04971, in Jr's memory.
