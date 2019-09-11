|
Emile was born on April 13, 1927 and passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He spent his childhood there before the family eventually moved to Biddeford, where he attended St. Louis High School through his Junior year.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the battleship USS Fall River during World War II.
A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wardwell, 43 Middle St., Saco, ME 04072