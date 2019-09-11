Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
Emile A. Lamontagne


1927 - 2019
Emile A. Lamontagne Obituary
Emile was born on April 13, 1927 and passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

He spent his childhood there before the family eventually moved to Biddeford, where he attended St. Louis High School through his Junior year.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the battleship USS Fall River during World War II.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wardwell, 43 Middle St., Saco, ME 04072 Donations may be made to: The Wardwell Retirement Neighborhood 43 Middle Street, Saco ME 04072.
