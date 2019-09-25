Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland
26 Church Street
Oakland, ME 04963
(207) 465-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland
26 Church Street
Oakland, ME 04963
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emogene Workman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emogene A. Workman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emogene A. Workman Obituary
Emogene was born on April 6, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Emogene graduated from Belgrade High School and shortly thereafter, she married her pen pal from WWII, the love of her life, Kenneth Workman and together they were married for 72 years raising four children: Nancy, Galen, Gayle, and Larry.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 26th, at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland, from 6-8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Emogene's memory to the Belgrade Town Office, 990 Augusta Rd., Belgrade, ME 04917 for the Workman Field.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now