|
|
Emogene was born on April 6, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Emogene graduated from Belgrade High School and shortly thereafter, she married her pen pal from WWII, the love of her life, Kenneth Workman and together they were married for 72 years raising four children: Nancy, Galen, Gayle, and Larry.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 26th, at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Emogene's memory to the Belgrade Town Office, 990 Augusta Rd., Belgrade, ME 04917 for the Workman Field.