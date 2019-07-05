|
|
Enid was born on July 29, 1925 and passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Enid was a resident of Madawaska, Maine at the time of passing.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Enid's memory on Monday, July 8 at 10 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (337 St. Thomas Street, Madawaska, ME.) Interment will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madawaska, St. Joseph's Church in Sinclair, ME or Northern Light Hospice.