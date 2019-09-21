|
Ethel was born on February 14, 1929 and passed away in September 2019.
Ethel completed 8 th grade and attended 3 months of high school in Skowhegan.
A graveside memorial service, conducted by the members of the South Sangerville Grange and Pastor Rick Davis, will take place at 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Jackman Corner Cemetery, Sangerville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Maine Parkinson Society, 146 Parkway S, Brewer, ME 04412, or , Northern New England Region, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240, or United Cerebral Palsey, 700 Mt. Hope Ave, #320, Bangor, ME 04401 or American Diabetes Association, Box 10310, Portland, ME 04104.