Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Maheux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Maheux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Maheux Obituary
Florence was born on September 23, 1925 and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Mrs. Maheux attended Augusta schools and was a homemaker for most of her life.

The family requests that donations in Florence's memory be made to: , Maine Chapter, 383 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME, 04074. Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 | 6:00pm - 8:00pm Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 | 11:30am Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 11:30am St. Augustine Catholic Church 1 Kendall Street Augusta, ME 04330 Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 283 Civic Center Drive AUGUSTA, ME 04330 Private Condolence Private Condolence Kennebec Valley Chamber Proudly Serving the Communities of Augusta, Windsor, Gardiner, Winthrop, Vassalboro, Sidney, Togus, Readfield, Whitefield, Manchester, Hallowell, Farmingdale, Belgrade, Chelsea, Palermo, China, South China, Coopers Mills, South Gardiner, Somerville, Jefferson, Mt. Vernon 207-622-9311 Plummer Funeral Home - Augusta 16 Pleasant Street Augusta ME 04330 207-622-9313 [email protected] 207-445-3000 Plummer Funeral.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now