Frances was born on January 23, 1948 and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Frances was a resident of Pittsfield, Maine at the time of passing.
She attended Maine Central Institute and graduated from Smithtown High School in New York with the class of 1966.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, July 22, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23 at the funeral home. A committal will immediately follow at the Rogers Cemetery, Rogers Road in Troy.