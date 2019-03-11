Home

Frances H. Sylvain

Frances H. Sylvain Obituary
Frances was born on October 14, 1933 and passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Frances was a resident of Waterboro, Maine at the time of passing.

Frances was a 1954 graduate of Thornton Academy in Saco, a school she loved dearly and was so proud of.

The stores included The Army Surplus Store, Day's Jewelers and Zayre's department store.

Burial will be at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport following the calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thornton Academy at the address below to help support important programs at the school she loved dearly.
