Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home
215 Main Street
Ellsworth, ME 04605
207-667-8325
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Manion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Alton Manion

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Alton Manion Obituary
Frank was born on July 23, 1938 and passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Frank was a resident of Ellsworth, Maine at the time of passing.

Following his graduation from Morse High School, Frank enlisted into the United States Navy, December 6, 1956.

Services for our Daddy will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation at 12:00pm and the service will immediately follow at 1:00pm, Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, 215 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME with Father Joseph Cahill officiating. Graveside services will be announced at a later time.

In honor of his love for the maritime, donations can be made to Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington Street, Bath, Maine 04530 A very heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers of Hospice that helped our family during this transition to celebrate his life.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now