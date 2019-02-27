|
|
Frank was born on July 23, 1938 and passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Frank was a resident of Ellsworth, Maine at the time of passing.
Following his graduation from Morse High School, Frank enlisted into the United States Navy, December 6, 1956.
Services for our Daddy will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation at 12:00pm and the service will immediately follow at 1:00pm, Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, 215 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME with Father Joseph Cahill officiating. Graveside services will be announced at a later time.
In honor of his love for the maritime, donations can be made to Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington Street, Bath, Maine 04530 A very heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers of Hospice that helped our family during this transition to celebrate his life.