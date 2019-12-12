|
|
Frank was born on February 16, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Frank graduated from Haverhill Trade School and was a veteran of the Korean War serving on a Naval Destroyer, the USS Hank.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to https://secure.nokidhungry.org/site/Donation2?df_id=17246&mfc_pref=T&17246.donation=form1 https://www.stjude.org/ Proudly Serving the Communities of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel, Wells, Ogunquit, Cape Neddick, the Berwick's, Lyman, Lebanon, Somersworth, NH, and Rochester NH 207-985-2752 Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk, ME 04043 207-985-9285 [email protected] 207-646-6133 Bibber Memorial Chapel - Wells 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090 207-985-9285 [email protected] 207-698-1105 Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel - Berwick 36 Rochester Street Berwick, ME 03901 207-985-9285 [email protected] Pl ease use the following address for all correspondence Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk, ME 04043.