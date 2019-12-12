Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Coppola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Coppola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Coppola Obituary
Frank was born on February 16, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Frank graduated from Haverhill Trade School and was a veteran of the Korean War serving on a Naval Destroyer, the USS Hank.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to https://secure.nokidhungry.org/site/Donation2?df_id=17246&mfc_pref=T&17246.donation=form1 https://www.stjude.org/ Proudly Serving the Communities of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel, Wells, Ogunquit, Cape Neddick, the Berwick's, Lyman, Lebanon, Somersworth, NH, and Rochester NH 207-985-2752 Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk, ME 04043 207-985-9285 [email protected] 207-646-6133 Bibber Memorial Chapel - Wells 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090 207-985-9285 [email protected] 207-698-1105 Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel - Berwick 36 Rochester Street Berwick, ME 03901 207-985-9285 [email protected] Pl ease use the following address for all correspondence Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -