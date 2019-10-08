|
Frank was born on July 14, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Frank was raised on the Allen Family Farm and was a 1952 graduate of Ashland High School.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date. To Be Announced Graveside memorial service to be announced in Spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's name may be made to: Douglas R. Allen, 65 Ward St. Presque Isle Maine 04769.