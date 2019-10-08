Home

More Obituaries for Frank Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Allen

Frank J. Allen Obituary
Frank was born on July 14, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Frank was raised on the Allen Family Farm and was a 1952 graduate of Ashland High School.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date. To Be Announced Graveside memorial service to be announced in Spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's name may be made to: Douglas R. Allen, 65 Ward St. Presque Isle Maine 04769.
