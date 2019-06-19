|
Franklin was born on April 20, 1933 and passed away in June 2019.
Franklin was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Franklin spent countless hours attending his grandchildren's sporting events, school concerts and plays, as well as watching the local men's softball games.
In 1953 at the age of 19, he enlisted in the Army, being stationed in Louisiana staying stateside during the Korean conflict and serving with the military police.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to PAWS Animal Adoption Center, 123 John St., Camden ME 04843.