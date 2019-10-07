Home

Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
(207) 377-8696
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Route 16
Rangeley, ME
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Bald Mountain Camps Resort
Oquossoc,, ME
Fred Arnold Carlton Obituary
Fred was born on October 11, 1933 and passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Fred graduated from Rangeley High School in 1953 and joined the United States Air Force that fall.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 10th, 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery on Route 16 in Rangeley followed by an informal lunch at Bald Mountain Camps Resort in Oquossoc, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winthrop Food Pantry at www.winthropfoodpantry.org or via mail at: P.O. Box 82, Winthrop, ME 04364, or to a .
