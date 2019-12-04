|
|
Gary was born on April 21, 1957 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
He was born April 21, 1957 in Saco, a son of Augustine and Marie Ange (Guerrette) Ouellette and was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School in the Class of 1976.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visiting Hours Friday December 6, 2019 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm Street Biddeford, ME 04005 Mass of Christian Burial December 7, 2019 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church 271 Main St. Saco, ME 04072.