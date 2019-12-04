Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
271 Main St.
Saco, ME
Gary Ouellette


1957 - 2019
Gary Ouellette Obituary
Gary was born on April 21, 1957 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

He was born April 21, 1957 in Saco, a son of Augustine and Marie Ange (Guerrette) Ouellette and was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School in the Class of 1976.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
