George was born on September 28, 1932 and passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
George was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
He graduated from St. Louis High School in the class of 1950 and served with the US Army in the 7th Signal Company during the Korean Conflict.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. Visitation at the Hope Memorial Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on June 19, 2019.