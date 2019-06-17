Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gregoire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Donald Gregoire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Donald Gregoire Obituary
George was born on September 28, 1932 and passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

George was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

He graduated from St. Louis High School in the class of 1950 and served with the US Army in the 7th Signal Company during the Korean Conflict.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. Visitation at the Hope Memorial Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on June 19, 2019.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now