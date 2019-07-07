|
George was born on October 19, 1936 and passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
George was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He was educated in the Caribou School system and was a graduate of Presque Isle High School.
Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Marines.
He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and more recently attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Parish of the Precious Blood Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will be in the New Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.