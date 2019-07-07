Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mockler Funeral Home
24 Reservoir Street
Caribou, ME 04736
207 492-9385
Resources
More Obituaries for George Theriault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Theriault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Theriault Obituary
George was born on October 19, 1936 and passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

George was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He was educated in the Caribou School system and was a graduate of Presque Isle High School.

Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Marines.

He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and more recently attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Parish of the Precious Blood Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will be in the New Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now