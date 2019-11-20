|
|
George was born on August 6, 1928 and passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
He attended the Boston Public Schools, then went to work for Sears in sales from 1945 to 1947.
He enlisted in the Army when he was 22 and was assigned to the 45th Infantry Division (Thunderbirds), 179th Infantry Regiment Heavy Tank Company, and fought in Korea as a tank commander for two years from 1951 to 1952, surviving many of the worst battles of the war.
A viewing will be held at Bracket Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, 1:00PM, Sunday November 24, followed by a funeral service at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Grace Reformed Baptist Church Building Fund 39 MacMillan Drive
Brunswick, ME 04011
Honor Flight Maine PO Box 1770
Portland, ME 04104.