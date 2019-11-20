Home

Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
(207) 725-5511
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
Following Services
2:00 PM
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
George J. McConnon


1928 - 2019
George J. McConnon Obituary
George was born on August 6, 1928 and passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

He attended the Boston Public Schools, then went to work for Sears in sales from 1945 to 1947.

He enlisted in the Army when he was 22 and was assigned to the 45th Infantry Division (Thunderbirds), 179th Infantry Regiment Heavy Tank Company, and fought in Korea as a tank commander for two years from 1951 to 1952, surviving many of the worst battles of the war.

A viewing will be held at Bracket Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, 1:00PM, Sunday November 24, followed by a funeral service at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

Grace Reformed Baptist Church Building Fund 39 MacMillan Drive

Brunswick, ME 04011



Honor Flight Maine PO Box 1770

Portland, ME 04104.
