More Obituaries for George Partridge
George Partridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Partridge Obituary
George was born on September 5, 1935 and passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.

George was a resident of Ellsworth, Maine at the time of passing.

He was born in Ellsworth, September 05, 1935 the son of George A. and Linnie Idella (Terrio) Partridge, Sr. George attended school in Ellsworth and graduated from El... George A. Partridge, Jr., passed away June 21, 2019 in Ellsworth.

He later worked for J.R. Cianchette driving a Euclid truck rebuilding Dow Air Force Base from 1955-1958.

Contributions in George's memory may be made United Services, Inc., ( Health Facility) 1007 North Main St., Dayville, CT 06241-0839 or to a .
