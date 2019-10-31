Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Resources
More Obituaries for George Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Roy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Roy Obituary
George was born on August 19, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Henry was a graduate of Cony High School and of Gates Business College in Augusta.

He was a US Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War from 1954-1962.

Those who desire may make donations in Henry's memory to: St. Michael Parish, 24 Washington St., Augusta, ME, 04330. Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 | 9:00am - 10:30am Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 9:00am - 10:30am Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 | 11:00am Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 11:00am St. Augustine Catholic Church 1 Kendall Street Augusta, ME 04330 Holy Family Cemetery Townsend Road AUGUSTA, ME 04330 Kennebec Valley Chamber Proudly Serving the Communities of Augusta, Windsor, Gardiner, Winthrop, Vassalboro, Sidney, Togus, Readfield, Whitefield, Manchester, Hallowell, Farmingdale, Belgrade, Chelsea, Palermo, China, South China, Coopers Mills, South Gardiner, Somerville, Jefferson, Mt. Vernon 207-622-9311 Plummer Funeral Home - Augusta 16 Pleasant Street Augusta ME 04330 207-622-9313 [email protected] 207-445-3000 Plummer Funeral Home - Windsor 983 Ridge Rd. Route 32 Windsor ME 04363 207-445-3003 [email protected]
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -