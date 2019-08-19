Home

Bowers Funeral Home
10 Water Street
Houlton, ME 04730-2105
207-532-3333
Gerald Cummings Obituary
Gerald was born on December 12, 1931 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

After retiring from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant, he began working as a delivery driver for United Parcel Service.

Friends may call from 10-11 AM, Thurs, Aug. 22, 2019 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Benedicta, ME with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM with Father Bruce Siket as celebrant. An interment will take place at Togus Veteran's Cemetery at 10 AM, Mon, Aug. 26. For an online memory book and to leave condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneral.com.
