Gerald was born on January 24, 1952 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Gerald graduated from Hightstown High School, class of 1972.
Following graduation, he served in the United States Navy for 22 years, during the Vietnam and Gulf wars, and he earned two National Defense Service Medals, three letters of Commendation, six Service Deployment Ribbons, four Good Conduct Awards and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.
A service of remembrance will be held at Desmonds Funeral Home with burial at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 22 Mt Vernon Rd in Augusta, ME. Visitation at the Demers Desmond Funeral Home from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on September 15, 2019.