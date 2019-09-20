Home

Gerard L. Boucher

Gerard L. Boucher Obituary
Gerard was born on May 18, 1923 and passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Gerard was educated locally, attending Biddeford Public Schools.

After his schooling, he joined the army and served his country during World War II.

He liked to watch them water ski, kneeboard and wake boarding. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gerard may be made to: The , 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.
