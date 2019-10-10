|
Gladys was born on August 30, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Besides her parents, Gladys was predeceased by her beloved husband of thirty years, Phillip Craig, in 1989 A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Allen Farm Rd., Ashland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 114 Exchange St./PO Box 39, Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gladys' name may be made to: Ashland Community Library, PO Box 639, Ashland, ME 04732.