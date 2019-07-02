|
Gordon was born on December 19, 1940 and passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Gordon was a resident of Alton, New Hampshire at the time of passing.
Duff graduated from Syracuse University where he was a student in the College of Forestry.
He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity which elected Jeannie as its Crescent Girl. After college, he graduated from the Navy's flight school in Pensacola, Florida, followed by three tours of duty to Vietnam where he flew the Douglas A-3 Sky Warrior.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New Hampshire Boat Museum's Capital Campaign.