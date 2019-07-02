Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Lewis Obituary
Gordon was born on December 19, 1940 and passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Gordon was a resident of Alton, New Hampshire at the time of passing.

Duff graduated from Syracuse University where he was a student in the College of Forestry.

He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity which elected Jeannie as its Crescent Girl. After college, he graduated from the Navy's flight school in Pensacola, Florida, followed by three tours of duty to Vietnam where he flew the Douglas A-3 Sky Warrior.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New Hampshire Boat Museum's Capital Campaign.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now