Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Cianchette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta A. Cianchette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Greta A. Cianchette Obituary
Greta was born on October 22, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Greta was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 17, at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit Avenue, Pittsfield. A committal will immediately follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield. A gathering will follow the committal in the Parish Hall and all are welcome.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now