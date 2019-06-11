|
Greta was born on October 22, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Greta was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 17, at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit Avenue, Pittsfield. A committal will immediately follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield. A gathering will follow the committal in the Parish Hall and all are welcome.