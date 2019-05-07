Home

Harold Beaulieu

Harold Beaulieu Obituary
Harold was born on September 30, 1950 and passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Harold was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 am at the St. Joseph's Church in Soldier Pond. Interment will be held in the spring in the Parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lajoie-Daigle funeral home St. Joseph Catholic Church Hamlin Road Hamlin, ME 04785 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Harold's memorial service View & Sign.
