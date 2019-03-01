|
Harold was born on March 2, 1937 and passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Harold was a resident of Kennebunkport, Maine at the time of passing.
He grew up in North Haven, Connecticut and attended North Haven High School.
After Vietnam, Dave was Honorably Discharged from the Marine Corp and re-enlisted in the Army where he served for an additional twenty-three years before retiring as a Master Sergeant.
A service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 9th at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, to be followed by a gathering at the American Legion Hall in Kennebunkport.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 159, 102 Main Street, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.