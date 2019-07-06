|
Harold was born on September 7, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Harold was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He was a proud member of the Moosehead Lake Kiwanis Club, the Colombia-Doric Masonic Lodge No. 149 and the Anah Shriners. A memorial service with Masonic prayers will be conducted 3PM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Greenville Chapel of the Lary Funeral Home located in the Masonic building.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Moosehead Lake Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 685, Greenville, Maine 04441, or the Greenville Recreation Department, P.O. Box 1109, Greenville, Maine 04441.