Helen was born on July 29, 1927 and passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Helen graduated from Winthrop High School, class of 1946, and had worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Readfield for many years until her retirement.
A private graveside service for both Melvin and Helen will take place in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta with full Navy military honors for Melvin.
Donations in her memory may be made to the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation Activities Fund, 37 Gray Birch Drive, Augusta.