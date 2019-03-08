Home

Helen was born on October 15, 1948 and passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Helen was a resident of Saco, Maine at the time of passing.

She was born October 15, 1948 in Biddeford, a daughter of Amedee and Simone (Beaudoin) Marchand and was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School.

A Funeral Service will follow at 12 noon in the Hope Chapel. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.
