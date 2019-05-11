|
Dr. Spencer was born on February 23, 1926 and passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Dr. Spencer was a resident of Augusta, Maine at the time of passing.
He received his medical education at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and spent the majority of his career there.
Dr. Spencer served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.
If friends and family wish, memorial donations may be made to either Union Church, PO Box 133, Belgrade Lakes, Maine, 04918; or the Portland Symphony Orchestra, 50 Monument Square, 2nd floor, Portland, Maine 04101, attn.