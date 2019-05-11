Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Union Church
Belgrade Lakes,, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Herbert Spencer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Herbert Spencer Obituary
Dr. Spencer was born on February 23, 1926 and passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Dr. Spencer was a resident of Augusta, Maine at the time of passing.

He received his medical education at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and spent the majority of his career there.

Dr. Spencer served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

If friends and family wish, memorial donations may be made to either Union Church, PO Box 133, Belgrade Lakes, Maine, 04918; or the Portland Symphony Orchestra, 50 Monument Square, 2nd floor, Portland, Maine 04101, attn.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now