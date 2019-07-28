Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda M. Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda M. Myers Obituary
Hilda was born on July 12, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, St. Thomas St., Madawaska. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 114-10 th Ave. Madawaska.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Hilda's name may be made to: Hope and Justice Project, 5 Erskine St., Presque Isle, ME 04769, or Ste. Agathe Historical Society, PO Box 237, St. Agatha, ME 04772.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now