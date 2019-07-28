|
Hilda was born on July 12, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, St. Thomas St., Madawaska. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 114-10 th Ave. Madawaska.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Hilda's name may be made to: Hope and Justice Project, 5 Erskine St., Presque Isle, ME 04769, or Ste. Agathe Historical Society, PO Box 237, St. Agatha, ME 04772.