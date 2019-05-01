Home

Homer Wayne Carr Obituary
Homer was born on March 24, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Homer was a resident of Otis, Maine at the time of passing.

He was a big fan of the Old Town High School Boys Basketball Team and attended every game that he possibly could.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 6, at the Glad Tidings Church, 1033 Broadway, in Bangor. A committal will be held in the summer at Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor, where he will be laid to rest along with his wife, Dody.
