Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Hortense Lajoie

Hortense Lajoie Obituary
Hortense was born on January 31, 1924 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Hortense was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Connie attended Caribou Public School and received a high school diploma after attending adult education classes for four years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday March 15, 2019 St. Augustine Catholic Church, Augusta, Maine followed by a reception at the Augusta Elk's Lodge starting at 12:00 p.m. Spring burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta, ME.
