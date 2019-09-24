|
|
Howard passed away in September 2019.
He attended Beverly High school where he excelled in sports, leadership and academics.
Donations in Allen's memory may be made to the H. Allen Ryan Scholarship for Maine Students at Thomas College, The United Way of Kennebec Valley, or The Guadalupe Center of Immokalee, Florida. Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 | 2:00pm - 4:00pm Private Condolence Private Condolence Lisa, Isabelle, Barbara LB Lisa, Isabelle, Barbara Posted Sep 23, 2019 09:50pm Ryan Family my condolences for your loss.